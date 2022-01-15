The team celebrate Harry Charsley's goal against Walsall. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Charsley struck twice in the second half to make it six league wins in a row and nine out of 10 to move into the play-off spots and he smiled: “We believe in each other and confidence has grown each games as we keep getting results.

“Everyone is in good spirits and we just want to push on.

“It was a great performance from the team first and foremost for the 90 minutes.

“It was a tough battle out there and to get three points today against a really tough opposition, the lads are buzzing.”

On his goals, he said: “The first one dropped to me from a long throw and I just managed to put it away.

“Me and Jordan (Bowery) linked up well for the second down the right hand side and I just managed to squeeze it in at the near post.

“I was obviously delighted to get the second, and the lads were too, as it make it calmer in the last few minutes of the game at just 1-0.