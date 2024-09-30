Mansfield Town made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win at Northampton Town at the weekend.Mansfield Town made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win at Northampton Town at the weekend.
Computer simulation predicts impressive final position for Mansfield Town, plus shock finishes for promotion-chasing Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 11:03 BST
Mansfield Town made it three on the spin with a cracking win at Northampton Town.

The battling 2-0 win leaves Stags sitting nicely in the play-off places after an encouraging start to the campaign.

It could be tricky to keep up their current pace, but Stags look set for a decent season.

And this is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Stags will pick up.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

92pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

92pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

