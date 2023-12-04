Companies backing new Berry Hill United football opportunities for children

Local companies have got firmly behind newly-formed football club Berry Hill United, which aims to provide accessible opportunities for local children to play the sport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club believes that every child should have the chance to participate in football, regardless of their financial situation.

By offering affordable access to the sport, Berry Hill United has opened the doors for children to pursue their passion for football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has plans to expand in the future, ensuring that more young players can benefit from their inclusive and nurturing environment.

Sponsors A. Woodland & Sons Flooring receive a framed shirt from the team.

The formation of Berry Hill United would not have been possible without the support of the community and local businesses have played a pivotal role in ensuring the club's success by providing financial backing.

Companies such as REAL Education, Lashes Foundation, A. Woodland & Son Flooring and Senior Salmon Recruitment have stepped up to the plate, helping to cover equipment costs and providing kits for the young players.

Additionally, the generosity of many other local businesses have provided football boots for each child, has further solidified the club's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield District Council has also contributed to Berry Hill United's success by providing a dedicated 7 v7 pitch at the King George V Recreation Ground.

The council's commitment to community sports and youth development has created an environment where young talents can flourish and create lasting memories.

Competing in the YEL Sunday League, Berry Hill United offers young players a platform to showcase their skills and develop their potential.

A club spokesman said: “Through competitive matches, the players gain valuable experience, learn important life skills, and build lasting friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club's presence in the league is a testament to their determination and hard work in establishing themselves as a successful team.

“Recently we finished runners-up in Division One which is a credit to the children.

“Berry Hill United is not just a football club; it is an opportunity for local children to pursue their dreams of playing the game they love.

“By providing accessible football opportunities and fostering a supportive community, Berry Hill United is empowering young players to reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the unwavering support of local businesses and the collaboration of Mansfield District Council, this new club is breaking down barriers and making a positive impact on the lives of children in the community.