Companies backing new Berry Hill United football opportunities for children
The club believes that every child should have the chance to participate in football, regardless of their financial situation.
By offering affordable access to the sport, Berry Hill United has opened the doors for children to pursue their passion for football.
The club has plans to expand in the future, ensuring that more young players can benefit from their inclusive and nurturing environment.
The formation of Berry Hill United would not have been possible without the support of the community and local businesses have played a pivotal role in ensuring the club's success by providing financial backing.
Companies such as REAL Education, Lashes Foundation, A. Woodland & Son Flooring and Senior Salmon Recruitment have stepped up to the plate, helping to cover equipment costs and providing kits for the young players.
Additionally, the generosity of many other local businesses have provided football boots for each child, has further solidified the club's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.
Mansfield District Council has also contributed to Berry Hill United's success by providing a dedicated 7 v7 pitch at the King George V Recreation Ground.
The council's commitment to community sports and youth development has created an environment where young talents can flourish and create lasting memories.
Competing in the YEL Sunday League, Berry Hill United offers young players a platform to showcase their skills and develop their potential.
A club spokesman said: “Through competitive matches, the players gain valuable experience, learn important life skills, and build lasting friendships.
“The club's presence in the league is a testament to their determination and hard work in establishing themselves as a successful team.
“Recently we finished runners-up in Division One which is a credit to the children.
“Berry Hill United is not just a football club; it is an opportunity for local children to pursue their dreams of playing the game they love.
“By providing accessible football opportunities and fostering a supportive community, Berry Hill United is empowering young players to reach their full potential.
“With the unwavering support of local businesses and the collaboration of Mansfield District Council, this new club is breaking down barriers and making a positive impact on the lives of children in the community.
“Berry Hill United is a testament to the power of unity and the transformative nature of sport.”