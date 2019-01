Mansfield Town strengthened their League Two promotion bid with a storming second-half fightback at Colchester United.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, they recovered to win 3-2. Click on the gallery of action photos by Steve Flynn to relive some of the action.

Mansfield Town's Jacob Mellis drives a shot at the Colchester United goal. Jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town's Jacob Mellis drives a shot at the Colchester United goal. Jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town's Jorge Grant. Jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town's Jorge Grant. Jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more