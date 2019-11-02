Colchester United boss John McGreal full of praise for his team after win against Mansfield Town

Colchester United boss John McGreal was delighted with his side’s powerful and deserved 3-2 win at Mansfield Town today, despite the fatigue of their midweek cup glory.

The U’s have only lost three of their last 19 games and made the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, landing a plum tie at Manchester United.

So the win over Stags crowned a perfect week and McGreal beamed: “It couldn’t have been any better.

“I can’t credit the boys enough. They have been excellent. Our game management was good.

“We are going from strength to strength.

“It’s nice to score late goals and we are now able to win a game in the second half which is a lovely habit to get hold of.

“We did it the other night. We were ahead today but they clawed it back before half-time. So it was good to see us go again.

“I thought some of our play was very good today and their manager was very complimentary at the end.”

Games are coming thick and fast for United, but the players are on top form and desperate to keep their places.

“We have just said that when you’re on a train and you’re ploughing through stations you want to buy a ticket – you want to be involved. But you can’t buy a ticket as they are just ploughing on through,” said McGreal.

“The training has been excellent, even though it’s been a tough week.

“We had bumps and bruises from Newport last weekend and then the emotions and highs of Tuesday and Thursday.

“But we got back on the bus again yesterday, then we stayed in Nottingham which took us an hour to get here today. So we’ve had all that to deal with.”

Colchester could even afford to miss a penalty as Conrad Logan made a superb save from Frank Nouble.

“Noubs is as disappointed as anyone, missing two penalties in a row and apologising to the guys,” he said.

“But just look at the shift he’s had to put in, toiling up there on his own today and he’s been able to get the ball for the third goal.”