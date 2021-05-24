Clubs pay tribute after death of Andy Francis

Andy Francis in past action for Clipstone.

Francis' clubs included Clipstone, Worksop, Pinxton and Sherwood Colliery.

A Sherwood Colliery statement said: “Andy played for the reserves during the 2019/2020 season under the management of Ian Cotton and Ian Birtley and until its curtailment lost only once that season,” it read.

“Andy also made a number of first team appearances for Sherwood Colliery with an appearance in the FA Vase away tie at Horncastle where he scored from his own box. That came as a surprise to him and he just didn't know how to celebrate but run around in circles!

“Andy was a true gent both on and off the field who gave his all every game and set himself high standards. You will be missed by all who know you and our thought and prayers are with your friends and family.”

Sherwood Colliery will be making a donation to CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) charity following the tragic news and donating all proceeds to it from the 50/50 draws at all home games and the final - a bucket will be available at the turnstile for any loose change.

Clipstone FC's statement said: “The club are saddened to learn of the passing of our former goalkeeper Andy Francis who had several spells at the Lido Ground. Andy initially joined us in the 2015/16 season and was a terrific shot stopper.

“He impressed in the 2016 Nottinghamshire Senior Cup where he won the Cobras’ Man of the Match award as Clipstone drew 2-2 with Basford after extra time, only to lose the penalty shoot out. Our thoughts go to Andy’s family and friends.”

Francis played in Worksop Town's 2018/19 Northern Counties East League double-winning season and the club said in a statement: “Worksop Town Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of former Tigers keeper, Andy Francis. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”