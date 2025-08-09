Clough laments ‘shattering’ late goal in Rovers defeat

Doncaster's Owen Bailey is brought down during Saturday's game. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Nigel Clough said he was disappointed with the manner of Mansfield’s last-minute defeat at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags led through Stephen McLaughlin’s stunning long range strike but Rovers struck back and netted their winner in the 96th minutes.

And Clough said that having been in such a strong position, his side should have gone on to get more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a shattering blow so late in the game. To be one up with 20 minutes to go we should be getting at least a point from the game.

"Our display was scratchy again and not very fluent. I thought Doncaster looked the better team and are carrying momentum from last season, and looked more fluent which will be the case for a few weeks.

"So when we’re not as fluent as we’d like to be, we’ve got to battle and scrap to get a point out of a game like today, and if you really defend properly you might get three.

"We were pleased to get in at half-time 0-0 – there weren’t many opportunities throughout the game but we got in and thought we improved in the second-half, got going and got the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The subs [brought on in the second-half] didn’t have the positive impact on the game that we hoped they’d have.”

On McLaughlin’s goal, Clough added: “It was brilliant – that’s what he does, he gets on the ball, drives with it and unleashes an unstoppable shot. We’d brought him on due to Kyle Knoyle’s yellow card as one little wrong decision or shirt pull and he’d have got another and we couldn’t afford that.

"So as with last season, if people do get a yellow card in the first-half it’s likely they’re coming off.

"I’m unbelievably disappointed with the two goals we conceded, especially the first one from a corner. Both goals were missed clearances, missed headers, and scrappy goals that Liam’s had no chance with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll take little bits from the game and little positives, similar to last week, but no points. While we’re in this little stage of settling down and trying to integrate the new players, we need to get a point or two. We had a great chance to do that today so we get back to the training ground and get ready for Chesterfield.”