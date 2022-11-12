Clough full of praise for Mansfield Town players and supporters after Rochdale win

Jordan Bowery in action at Rochdale. Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

George Maris came off the bench to get a 66th minute winner, which Clough felt was just reward for an excellent overall display.

And he was also keen to highlight the win’s importance given recent form.

He said: "We needed it, first of all, and I thought it was a very competent and composed performance.

"The three points are massively welcome when we’ve lost three out of four in the league, but the manner in which we did it was as pleasing as anything today.

"We didn’t want back-to-back defeats, that’s something we’ve set out this season to avoid, but when you’ve lost three out of four you need to get a win.

"We’ve won six out of eight on the road and our home form has suffered a little bit in the last couple of games against two very good sides, so we just needed the three points today.

"From the first minute we were on the front foot, it was just whether we could create enough chances and someone get us a goal.

"Christy Pym had one long range shot to save and very little else. We defended well, kept the ball well and just needed a break in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to the lads at half-time that all that was missing was a goal. To come and dominate away from home it then just needed someone to get us the goal and it took a sub to do it.

"We had the right team and right formation and the subs, as always, made an impact. It was a competent defensive display.” Clough also praised the 1,200 Stags fans who made the trip north for the game.