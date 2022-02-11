Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough misses out for third month in a row in Sky Bet Manager of the Month
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough missed out for a third month in a row after being nominated for the January Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award.
Mansfield's form over the three months has been phenomenal and seen the club's best ever league winning streak.
But once again Clough has been overlooked, despite another perfect month for his team whose four victories extended their winning run in League Two to eight matches.
That was in spite of an interrupted schedule that saw them play just one league game in a spell of 30 days.
He was once again pipped by Rob Edwards, who is manager at table-topping Forest Green Rovers, and who won the award ahead of Clough in November.
Three Covid-related postponements to end 2021 couldn’t halt the Forest Green charge as Edwards’ side swept through an unbeaten month to earn 14 points from six games.
Bristol Rovers' Joey Barton and Paul Tisdale of Stevenage were the other candidates for January.
