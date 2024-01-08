Clipstone win topsy-turvey seven-goal table top thriller against Harrowby United

Clipstone won 4-3 against fourth placed Harrowby United in a thrilling top of the table clash in the United Counties League Division One, writes Owen Hardwick.

​Clipstone celebrate Tim Gregory’s first goal against Harrowby. Photo by Paul Neal.

Cobras were 2-0 up but trailed 3-2 at the break before winning it with two second half strikes.

Assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “Our players showed good character in the second half after going behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we must stop giving silly goals away if we want to kick on this season.”

The Cobras started the brightest once again, and could have been ahead in the first 30 seconds through Ryan Ingram who raced in one-on-one but saw his effort well saved.

But Clipstone were ahead in the sixth minute through Gareth Curtis when Charlie Taylor’s cross allowed Curtis to tap in from close range.

The Cobras doubled their lead six minutes later when Tim Gregory seized the chance in front of goal as he broke in behind and rounded the keeper and slotted it into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the drama began here as seven minutes later a challenge in the box wasn’t dealt with and Harry Allcock slotted it past Charlie Dando in the Clipstone net.

Two minutes later and the game was levelled up as Jack Arbon looped a header over Dando from 18 yards after more poor defending.

The Arrows completed the turn around six minutes later, when Allcock was slotted in by Homer’s tackle, assistant referee Lawrence Chapman raised his flag but referee Guy Owen gave the goal.

Manager Ian Cotton made a handful of changes in the 50th minute to freshen things up, especially with the introduction of Will Heather, and the game was level once again on the hour when Will Heather’s audacious effort beat Richard Stainby in the Harrowby net and brought the Cobras alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobras completed the turnaround in the 70th minute when sheer determination from Tim Gregory allowed him to drive into the box and pull the trigger and saw his effort beat Stainsby in the Arrows net.