Clipstone strike early and late to win at Teversal

Proud Clipstone boss Dave Hoole praised the character of his young side as they won a derby at Teversal 2-0.

Jack Warwick struck after just two minutes, but the Cobras then had to survive a first-half bombardment in windy conditions.

Hoole said his side then went on to dominate the second period, playing some good football, and they made the points safe five minutes from time through the tenacity of teenager Jack Lowe.

Hoole admitted: “I think we got out of jail in the first half. Teversal applied themselves really well and dealt with the conditions, which were terrible.

“They bombarded us with aerial balls. We coped with it well enough to not concede – but not well enough for me to be 100% happy at half-time.

“But in the second half we had the wind behind us, though it dropped a little bit.

“We didn’t go long ball, that is not how we play, and created some good chances.

“It could have been three or four. It was great result.

“The boys showed some backbone – we have a young side and they showed some pride and character.

“The boys put their bodies on the line – they showed character, determination and a great attitude to grind out a hard-fought win.

“There is a togetherness and for such a young side they defended with old heads.”

Warwick latched on to a Josh Ing through ball and, whilst under pressure from a defender, fired a right-foot shot across James Hewison into the bottom corner of the goal to give Clipstone the second-minute advantage.

Seven minutes later Teversal’s Ryan Damms hit the bar from close range and later headed a free-kick wide.

A minute into the second period Clipstone keeper Sam Ogden pushed a close-range header from Teversal’s Daniel Fullwood on to the post and Tom Weaver then put his body on the line to block Fullwood’s follow up shot.

In the 84th minute Warwick headed into the path of substitute Lowe. His initial touch was too heavy and allowed the covering defender to play the ball back to Hewison, but the keeper struck his clearance against Lowe and the ball bounced up and over Hewison and into the empty net.

The win took Clipstone up to 15th in the East Midlands Counties League.