New signing Kacper Rajter, who signed from Newark and Sherwood United, completed his full debut for the Cobras and assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “The most important thing is the three points.

“It was a game of two halves really in respect to our performance.

“We couldn’t get to grips with it first half. It’s the same story for us.

Ingram celebrates his penalty winner. Photo by Paul Neal.

“As a side we create chances but we just don’t take them and we need to.

“They certainly would’ve been disappointed to lose that game 1-0, with the penalty being the decider.

“Kacper looked very comfortable throughout, slotted in at left back - a position where we have had to play more attacking minded players, and was very solid throughout.”

Both sides created very few chances for the first 20 minutes but a great chance landed to the Cobras when captain Tim Gregory chipped the ball through to Gareth Curtis, whose effort was tipped wide by Dalton in the Blackstones net.

At the other end, the Stones could have took the lead when captain Duffy-Weekes had an effort on goal tipped over by Charlie Dando.

The corner came in from the Blackstones captain but was headed over the bar by Harry Peasgood.

With 31 minutes on the clock another chance arrived for the Cobras when a free-kick was whipped in by Jamie Bonsor but Charlie Taylor’s header sailed over the bar from six yards.

The Cobras got the cogs turning in the second half, and midfielder Jamie Bonsor drove towards goal and was tripped up with referee Adam Alldridge pointing to the spot.

Winger Ingram stepped up and converted from the spot, sending Dalton the wrong way on 61 minutes.

Manager Ian Cotton freshened it up on 70 minutes, introducing the returning Jack Gibb and Lewis Bingham, and also adding Liam West to the front line.

On 82 minutes Blackstones were reduced to 10 men, when a foul in the middle of the park committed by Cameron Harris, caused an outrage from the Blackstones player who received a sin-bin for his protests.

Blackstones had one last corner with keeper Simon Dalton joining the attack but it was headed all clear by Taylor with referee Adam Alldridge blowing the full time whistle.