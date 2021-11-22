Clipstone set targets for an improved second half of the season

Clipstone were beaten 2-0 at home to Hallam in NCEL Division One following a poor start to the second half.

The Cobras have picked up 15 points from their opening 19 NCEL fixtures following their 2-0 defeat at home to Hallam.

Two rapid goals from Brandon Bradbury (51) and Kieran Watson (54) proved to be the Cobras' undoing.

Spragg said: "We spoke about it after the game and the challenge going forward is to get more points on the board in the second half of the season than we have for the first.

"If we apply ourselves like that for the rest of the season then we will certainly win more than we lose.

"I'm proud of how the boys applied themselves.

"They are one of the top teams in the league and we knew it was going to be tough.

"We had an idea of their strengths and weaknesses and had a game plan which the boys stuck to.

"They gave it all they had got. Apart from two or three minutes where we have made mistakes, that has cost goals and the game, we have matched a really strong Hallam side.