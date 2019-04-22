Clipstone saved from relegation, despite losing again

Relieved Clipstone erased their relegation worries, despite another defeat towards the bottom of the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

Clipstone’s wineless run continued as they threw away a 2-0 lead to go down 4-2 at home to Leicestershire raiders, Ashby Ivanhoe, and, in the process, concede their 100th goal of a miserable season.

But a 1-0 defeat for next-to-bottom Borrowash Victoria against Radford means that the Cobras, who sit third from bottom, cannot go down and can breathe easily in their last two matches of the campaign.

Assistant manager Steve Smith said: “We had the better of the first half and gained a deserved 2-0 lead after only 20 minutes.

“But the second half was all Ashby and their domination told. Our lack of fitness, which has hindered the squad since day one, took its toll.

“It was another disappointing end to a game that, at one stage, looked set to end our poor run.”

James Munson gave Clipstone the perfect start when firing home from close range in the second minute. It was soon two as skipper Olly Ashton converted a penalty after Connor Nowaczyk had been fouled, and it was almost three when Sheldon McDonald hit the bar from eight yards.

However, it went downhill from there. McCauley Holmes pulled one back for Ashby in the 28th minute thanks to slack marking at the back post, and they added three more goals after the break.

Liam Donaghey equalised from the spot on 55, Holmes headed home on 75 and substitute Campbell Mason completed the scoring on 85.