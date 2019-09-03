Clipstone rue bad luck and sloppy errors in FA Vase exit

Frustrated manager Dave Hoole rued Clipstone’s bad luck and unnecessary blunders as they bowed out of the FA Vase in a 2-1 defeat away to Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Clipstone took the lead in the First Qualifying Round tie, only to fall to a late goal from the hosts, despite a highly encouraging performance.

Hoole said: “We were really unlucky not to come away with a win after playing some great football and creating chance after chance.

“We scored a very well-worked goal just before half-time, but then conceded a minute later through a mistake and that took the wind out of our sails.

“In the second half, we created chances to win the game, but conceded a late goal because of another mistake.

“Bad decision-making, being a little naive and individual errors cost us. But overall, especially considering we were missing a couple of players because of injury and illness, there were plenty of positives for us to take from the tie. We are just disappointed not to be in the next round.”

Clipstone started the game well with early opportunities for Marcus Beddoe and Connor Nowaczyk. And they made the breakthrough in the 40th minute when Nowaczyk delivered a terrific cross into the area for Reece Shaw to fire home.

Kimberley, who play in the same division as Clipstone, responded instantly. An under-hit backpass was chased down by debutant George Teeney, who knocked the ball home after goalkeeper Sam Ogden’s attempted clearance had rebounded off him.

In the second half, Kimberley ‘keeper Jake Wood pulled off tremendous saves to deny Beddoe, Roberto Marchetta and Mitch Mullins, while the Cobras also hit the woodwork twice. But the hosts snatched the winner on 78 minutes when Jordan Lambert turned his marker on the edge of the box to drive past Ogden.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP -- Ogden/ Fields, Marchetta, Mullins, Harcourt (Foster 87), Weaver, Gibb, Birchall, Beddoe, Shaw (Blackbourn 74), Nowaczyk (Pickering 56). Subs not used: Carrington, Limb.