Southwell City staged a remarkable second-half comeback after being 2-0 down, to beat Clipstone 4-2 in their UCL Division One clash on Friday night.

Goals from Charlie Hardwick and Tim Gregory had put the visitors in the ascendancy heading into the break.

It looked set to be a routine seventh league victory of the season for the Cobras, but Southwell had other ideas.

Exciting young winger Haiba Soueyeh sparked a remarkable second-half turnaround with an early goal to bring Southwell back into the game.

Soueyeh was again involved when he won a penalty that was decisively slotted away by Chris Bowles.

A great strike from Drew Allwood and a second spot kick from Chris Bowles compounded Clipstone’s misery.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was in disbelief following the side's second-half capitulation, saying: “That was massively out of character for us, they ran all over us in the second half.

“They deserved it, and we have to question our mentality on how we can let that happen.

“There's no excuses. On the night we haven’t delivered and ultimately we paid the price.”

Clipstone, who made five changes after Tuesday's cup defeat, started like a team eager to get back to winning ways.

A number of early set-pieces paid dividends when Brandon Shaw did well to keep a deep free-kick alive at the back post, and on hand to poke home was Charlie Hardwick with his fourth goal of the season.

Hardwick was again involved for the Cobras' second.

Tim Gregory flicked a ball through to the striker, who rounded the keeper and laid it on a plate for Gregory to sweep home.

The hosts came out for the second half like a brand-new team and just five minutes later had pulled a goal back as Soueyeh dribbled past a pair of scrambling defenders and curled an effort into the bottom left corner.

On the hour mark, the referee had no choice but to award a penalty, and Soueyeh was again involved.

After evading the Clipstone full back, the winger was scythed down and Chris Bowles convincingly slotted away the resulting spot kick.

Minutes later, all eyes were on the referee again, but Clipstone’s animated protests fell on deaf ears as the referee waved away appeals of a Southwell handball.

The home team continued to apply pressure, and a third goal seemed inevitable.

In the 77th minute, Drew Allwood produced a goal worthy of winning any game. The Southwell target man struck a curled effort from the edge of the box past the outstretched Taylor Green.

Clipstone pushed for an equaliser, but it was Southwell who had the final say.

With just two minutes left in the tie, Soueyeh capped off a terrific second-half performance as he earned his side yet another penalty.

Chris Bowles produced a carbon copy of his first spot kick, with a strike rifled into the bottom left corner.

Southwell will be hoping the performance kickstarts their season after what was a great advert for non-league football.

Despite the defeat, Clipstone remain top of the league and will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Holwell Sports at the Lido Ground.