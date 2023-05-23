Hardwick, 18, is among the contenders for the FA Grassroots Awards Young Volunteer of the Year, for his work at the United Counties League Division One club.

“To receive a nomination for a category in the FA's Grassroots Awards is a real honour,” he said.

“Being from Clipstone, working in my local club is ideal, especially with the club progression and the platform it provides for young volunteers like myself to push on.

Owen Hardwick - nominated for FA Grassroots award.

“I joined them back in April 2021 to help run the media side of the club, which has come on leaps and bounds while working with Paul Griffiths and Jim McIntosh, who have been fantastic ever since I joined the club.

“I also spend time at the ground in the week if I'm off school, doing any jobs that need doing. But it's always a necessity to get to games at 11am/12 to help get everything set up.

“My time at Clipstone has been extremely enjoyable with a lot of challenges along the way and, if I won this award, it would be dedicated to the club for their extreme hard work they put in behind the scenes helping to assist me with the media and also the general running of the club.

“If I was to win the award it would give me an immense feeling of pride, but it wouldn't have been possible without the people around me. The friends I have met over the last two years will be lifelong friends and I am extremely grateful for their support.”

The Cobras finished seventh last season, missing out on the play-offs, and Hardwick added: “The club performed extremely well with a change in management.

“The club was bottom after six weeks and Cottee (Ian Cotton) helped to turn it around - it was a very enjoyable season.

“It was frustrating being so close to the play-offs, but on the whole we can be happy with the results over the season.

“Hopefully with a couple of additions, the team will be well in the mix next season for promotion.