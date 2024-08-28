Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clipstone marched on to the next round of the FA Vase with a 3-1 win at Allexton & New Parks last weekend in the first of two back-to-back cup ties, writes Jordan Benford.

At half-time the outlook looked bleak being a goal and a man down.

But the Cobras' resilience shone through, and they will be delighted to be in the hat for the next round after a game in which both sides ended up with 10 men.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley gave his thoughts on a first half that was dominated by refereeing decisions, saying: “We were disappointed with the opening 45.

Mike Williams volleys home on Wednesday for Cobras.

“Firstly, going 1-0 down following a dubious penalty, and then an obvious red card for answering back to the referee.

“We didn't get into the game at all, just rushing it, didn't take our time and didn't have the quality we had the other night.”

On the spot kick that gave the hosts the lead, Birtley added: “It is never a penalty in a million years, his hand is not raised. It is not a handball.”

The Cobras did not start like a team that had won every game so far this campaign.

“This lax start was punished just after the half-hour mark when the referee awarded a controversial penalty to the home team.

Eden Homer was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area, much to the dismay of Clipstone staff and players alike.

Once the protests had subsided, Ryan Charles coolly sent Taylor Green the wrong way from the spot to put Allexton ahead.

Just before the break, Clipstone’s job became more difficult when Mikey Williams was shown a red card.

The Cobras midfielder was seemingly fouled in the area but emphatic cries for a penalty were dismissed.

Williams expressed his frustration with some colourful language and in such a way that the referee had no other alternative but to issue a red card.

Eager to remain in the competition, Clipstone started the second half with much more impetus.

And Josh Pickering, who was starting his first game of the season, managed to squeeze his effort underneath the outstretched Allexton goalkeeper just five minutes after the break.

Only three minutes after conceding, an altercation broke out in the middle of the park and the referee was reaching for his red card again, this time it was the home side reduced to 10.

Clipstone completed the turnaround just after the hour mark when Tim Gregory’s cross found a grateful Lewis Bingham, who easily poked the ball home.

The Cobras' place in the next round was sealed when two substitutes combined for the third of the afternoon as Tom Fleet’s reverse pass was comprehensively fired home into the roof of the net by Jay Lord.

After a busy week of games, Clipstone do not play again until 4th September when they visit Lincoln United in the League Cup.

Ian Birtley welcomed the break, saying: “It gives us a week of training, to look and analyse what we've been doing well, and what we need to address.

“It’s a great start for us but we need to continue to work hard. Nothing is given, and we go strong again for our next couple of games in a week.”

Clipstone had made it six wins from six on Wednesday evening with a dominant 2-0 victory over Clifton All Whites that Birtley felt was their best display so far this season.

After a near-perfect first half that was just missing a goal, Birtley said: “We went in at half-time and it was a very easy team talk, just keep doing what you are doing.”

“Ultimately, the quality has won us the game. Two fantastic strikes from Mikey, the second one in particular, he struck it so well.”

“Our defensive display was solid, really pleased for everyone tonight for that clean sheet after the frustration of conceding late against Selston.”

“I can’t pick out an individual, one to 15, the subs came on and did very well. Overall, it was a very good performance.”

From the first whistle, table-topping Clipstone immediately applied pressure to the visitors.

Captain Tim Gregory flashed several dangerous crosses into the Clifton area, but much to his disappointment, no one could apply the finishing touch.

Clifton was reduced to a couple of half chances from outside the area but nothing to trouble Dale Sheppard, who was replacing Taylor Green this evening in the Clipstone goal.

The best chance of the half yet again involved Gregory, when he cut inside from the right wing and saw his curling effort crash into the crossbar.

After the interval, the pattern of the game remained the same with Clipstone in complete control and finally breaking the deadlock after 67 minutes.

Mikey Williams, as he did against Selston, scored the first of the game when he drove home a clean strike from inside the box.

A mix of defensive indecision and quick thinking led to Williams’ fourth goal of the season.

The Cobras midfielder didn’t have to wait long to get his fifth of the campaign as 10 minutes later he was again wheeling off in celebration and what a strike it was.

Williams was lurking on the edge of the box when a clearance sat up perfectly for him, the ensuing volley sent his teammates, the bench and the fans into raptures.

Visiting keeper Jake Want could only watch as it flew past him into the top-right corner.

Clipstone continued to look like the only side capable of scoring, but a combination of good goalkeeping and wayward finishing kept the score at two as, on another day, it could have been five or six.