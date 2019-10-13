Clipstone manager Dave Hoole calls for better discipline in formation after 3-2 defeat

Clipstone manager Dave Hoole called for his players to be more disciplined in their formation after a 3-2 defeat to Clifton All Whites.

The Cobras fought back from trailing 2-0 after just seven minutes to level in the 22nd minute, only to then lose to a late goal.

Hoole said he was “very disappointed in how the lads applied themselves, from start to finish.”

He continued: “It was a flat game. We conceded the goals too easily.

“The only positive is that we have come back from 2-0 down after seven minutes to give it a go and Oggy (Sam Ogden) in the net was oistanding and deserved to be man of the match,”

The Cobras remain third bottom with six points from ten games.

Chad Timson reacted quickest after his header was blocked to net in the third minute and then Corbi Brown was also the fastest when Jeaton Seaton hit the bar.

Billy Page reduced the arrears when the visitors’ keeper, Jason Kirk, was ruled to have spilled the ball over the line.

Jonathan Coloison forced home the rebound from another Page effort to level.

In the second half Cobras’ skipper Jason Foster hit the post before Sam Leggitt hit an 84th minute winner for Clifton.