Clipstone let it slip again against Eastwood Community

Despite taking an early lead, Clipstone Welfare were beaten 3-2 at home by 10-men Eastwood Community on Saturday.

And Clipstone manager Dave Hoole said it was becoming the same old story with his side.

“It’s becoming a bit of a thing every week saying this,” he said.

“But the first 45 minutes we were absolutely brilliant. We set our stall out, dominated it and deserved our 1-0 lead.

“We defended well, passed the ball really well, and it looked like there was only one team who wanted to play football.

“Unfortunately things came back to haunt us again and once more we were not good enough defending set pieces. We gifted them at least two of the three goals they scored.

“There were a lot of positives, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

The Cobras took an eighth minute lead when good work from Marcus Beddoe released Billy Whitehead down the right hand side. When the striker whipped in a good cross that keeper Curtis McDonald could only parry, Josh Pickering was first to react and force the ball over the line.

On 41 minutes Eastwood’s Kyle Wrenn was shown a deserved red card for a heavy challenge on Whitehead.

Soon after a Whitehead shot went narrowly to conclude an excellent first half performance for the Cobras in which Sam Ogden didn’t have a shot to save.

However, Eastwood made a very positive start to the second period and equalised within five minutes when a corner found Paddy Webb unmarked and the striker volleyed home from two yards.

Five minutes later substitute Danny Hayes put the visitors in front when he stooped to head home a corner at the far post as the home side yet again failed to mark properly at a corner.

On 66 minutes, the Cobras conceded cheap possession in midfield and a quick break was clinically finished off by Kieran Watson.

Whitehead grabbed a goal back for the home side on 70 minutes when a quick clearance from Ogden enabled Josh Pickering to drive forward and find Whitehead, who beat McDonald at his near post from the edge of the area.