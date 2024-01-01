Clipstone keep up the chase for promotion with four point festive haul
That left the Cobras nine points behind UCL Division One leaders Bourne Town with a game in hand ahead of Saturday's visit of Harowby United.
In the derby clash Rainworth took the lead when Charlie Taylor failed to deal with a ball and lively Callum Brooks nicked it from Taylor and looped it over Sheppard.
Five minutes later and the game was level through a goal of the season contender when the ball fell to Tim Gregory 25 yards out and he half-volleyed his shot into the top corner with his left foot.
A minute into the second half, the Wrens were questioning how they were not leading when Brooks raced in behind but slotted his shot wide of the net.
A few minutes later, the Cobras charged up the other end with Curtis who rounded the Wrens keeper Oliver Brown and was brought down in the penalty area, Ryan Ingram sending Brown the wrong way from the spot.
Two minutes later Jordan Roberts whipped a cross into Gareth Curtis who put it well beyond the reach of the keeper.
Curtis was brought down in the box again on 77 minutes and Ryan Ingram again converted the penalty.
Four minutes later, Rainworth had a penalty themselves when Callum Brooks was brought down by Sam Stretton and Brooks converted his penalty.
But the game was sealed on 90 minutes through Curtis on the break.
Against third placed Newark Town it only took the Cobras four minutes to take the lead through Curtis when captain Gregory headed the ball across the box following Brandon Shaw's cross and Curtis was there to tap it home.
On 35 minutes Gregory raced away down the right hand side and slotted it to Curtis whose shot was well saved by Avery in the Town goal but Bingham was there to finish the rebound into the roof of the net.
However, Newark pulled a goal back a minute later when the ball was lifted over the top to Ryan Smith who knocked it past Charlie Dando, and they equalised in the second half when Ryan Smith headed home a free kick.