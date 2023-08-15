An early Ryan Ingram strike was cancelled out within four minutes by Joe Wynder’s solo effort. The home side retook the lead through man of the match Lewis Bingham and Ingram’s second just after the hour mark sealed a fourth consecutive victory.

The Cobras are level on 12 points with Kirby Muxloe after four games and two points ahead of Blackstones, who will host Clipstone next week.

Cobras’ boss Ian Cotton made two changes from Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Gedling Miner’s Welfare.

Cobras beat Saffron action - photo by Paul Neal.

Jack Gibb replaced the injured Tim Gregory and with Brandon Shaw unavailable, Sam Stretton came in for his first start of the season in the centre of defence.

After the game defender Stretton, who was in the starting 11 for the first time this season, said: “I’m very pleased to be back in the side.

“I’ve had to be patient and the lads who have played have been awesome. So I’m really happy to be back on the pitch.

“The first half was definitely quite scrappy. We had loads of chances but couldn’t capitalise on our possession and play in the final third.

“Our shape wasn’t the best in the first half and the management team made that clear at half-time. “We sorted that in the second half, controlled the game and looked more comfortable. It’s not going to be easy every week and Saffron Dynamo were quality, especially their keeper.

“I celebrated one in the first half for Chaz (Charlie Taylor) with his header but somehow the keeper got down to the bottom corner and kept it out.

“We’ve just got to keep the momentum going. We’ve seen already that the squad counts massively and the lads who came on today really put some fresh legs into it.

“We’ve just got to back every single member of the squad to do the job when they are picked. Momentum is a massive thing in football and we’ve got a lot going at the minute.”

Clipstone started the game strongly and created numerous chances in the first 10 minutes.

Kieran Coupe forced an early save from Louis Harris in the visitors’ goal in the second minute after being picked out by a long cross field ball from Jordan Roberts.

Four minutes later Lewis Bingham won back possession near the touchline and his cross found Jack Gibb, who steered the ball goal wards and Harris again came to the rescue.

Harris then came out of his box to deny Bingham who had broken the offside trap.

Clipstone eventually made their dominance count in the 22nd minute when Coupe’s corner found Will Heather and when his glancing header hit bar, Ryan Ingram was quickest to react and score from close range.

The lead didn’t last long and Saffron equalised in the 26th minute when Joe Wynder beat Kieran Coupe, cut inside and his shot beat Josh Turton.

Clipstone responded well and thought they had taken the lead again in the 30th minute when Jordan Ball’s header crashed against bar and then bounced down towards the net.

However, the referee’s assistant, who wasn’t level with play, ruled that the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

The Cobras grabbed their second goal with their next attack one minute later when a well-worked corner kick allowed Bingham to drive the ball home from 12 yards.

The home side nearly extended their lead just before half-time when Coupe’s corner was met by Charlie Taylor and it needed an excellent save by Harris low down to his right to stop the defender getting his first goal of the season.

There were fewer chances for the home side in a quieter second half, but they looked solid in defence with Josh Turton in the Clipstone goal having little to do.

The final goal of the game came in the 61st minute when a corner from the right was only cleared as far as substitute Eden Homer. He was off balance as he shot and when the ball ballooned up and hit the bar, Ingram again showed the quickest reaction and was on hand to put home the rebound.

As the home side made all five changes that they were allowed and closed the game out, substitute Lewis Weaver beat four defenders with a great run and his powerful shot brought another great save from Saffron keeper Louis Harris.