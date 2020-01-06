Clipstone held but bounce back from six-goal drubbing

Manager Dave Hoole was pleased with the way Clipstone bounced back from their 6-0 pasting the previous week, even though they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Hoole said: “I was a bit disappointed we didn’t pick up all three points, but the performance was much better than the previous week.

“We took a bit of a beating at Eastwood, and I wanted a response from the boys.

“Early on, we didn’t get that, and an uncharacteristic mistake by Jason Foster led to Kimberley taking a goal quite well.

“But after that, we executed our game-plan quite well, and after a few words at half-time, we came back.

“Jack Siddall took the equaliser fantastically well, we had more possession and Sam Ogden only had to make a couple of saves.

“The back four were immense, especially considering their age. We also created some really good chances, but we need to polish up on our finishing and be more ruthless in front of goal.”

It was the fourth meeting between the two East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division sides this term after Kimberley had knocked Clipstone out of both the FA Vase and the league cup.

A hat-trick looked on the cards when skipper Foster woefully under-hit his backpass to Ogden in the 18th minute and Blake Cooke nipped in to slide the ball home.

It took until the second half for the Cobras to show the required intent, but they were rewarded within two minutes as Josh Devereux played a ball to Siddall, who controlled and turned on a sixpence on the edge of the area before driving a powerful shot into the top corner.

Man-of-the-match Ogden pulled off a smart save to prevent Kimberley restoring their lead, while Clipstone’s best chance of a winner came late on when substitute Jack Lowe took too heavy a touch from a mishit, attempted clearance.

This Saturday, the Cobras take on local-derby rivals, Teversal, one of only three teams below them in the table.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP – Ogden/ McConnell, Carrington, Foster (Marchetta 86), Emery, Weaver, Knowles, Warwick L., Siddall (Lowe 86), Ing (Warwick J. 89), Devereux. Subs not used: Gibb, Skidmore.