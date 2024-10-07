Clipstone go five points clear at top after derby win
It came via an excellent pin point left wing cross to the back post from Michael Hague and Mike Williams made no mistake volleying the ball into the roof of the net.
In fairness the game had 0-0 written all over it and had been a poor offering in the entertainment stakes for the neutral supporter.
Pinxton had gone closest in the first half twice through Ty Macaskill with a cross goal shot and then a one on one with Clipstone keeper Dale Sheppard who blocked well.
In the second half Jay Lord fired inches over for The Cobras and that really was about it as the game looked stuck in stalemate, that was until Hague and Williams added a touch of class that the previous 91 minutes had lacked to give Clipstone the three points.
Those points send them clear at the top with their tenth league win of the season.
