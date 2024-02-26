Clipstone draw a blank as Dunkirk head home with a point after bore draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the 90 minutes, very few chances amassed for both sides as fifth-placed Dunkirk took home a point.

Clipstone first team coach Josh Parker said: “Both teams cancelled each other out and I don't think we were 100 per cent at the races today.

“I think we were very poor with the ball, though we did defend very well, which was a positive. In trying to get the ball back to front and be progressive, we were not very good at it.

Ryan Ingram charges towards the Dunkirk goal. Pic by Paul Neal.

“Fair play to Dunkirk, they came here with a game plan and stuck it out throughout the 90 minutes.”

Clipstone's big first chance came inside the 11th minute when a ball down the right hand side found Tim Gregory, who found Ingram on the box and he half-volleyed the shot over from close range.

That proved to be the Cobras' best chance of the half.

Dunkirk's best moment came through a Reuban Nwadike header which sailed over the bar following a corner.

The second half followed the same trajectory as the first half.

Dunkirk controlled the tempo a bit more and forced a good save out of Charlie Dando in the Clipstone net.

On the hour mark the Cobras found themselves through on goal with the overlapping run of centre half Charlie Taylor, whose shot was saved by the foot of Warren Squires in the Dunkirk net.

A few changes followed for both sides to try to get three points on the board, but none of it came to anything.

The biggest drama of the game, came three minutes from time, when the offside flag went up against a Dunkirk player,

Cobras keeper Charlie Dando threw the ball down to take it, but Ben Sandhu ran towards the ball to knock it back, and Dando stamped on the player, leaving referee Alistair Hayes with no choice but to show him the red card.