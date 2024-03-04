Clipstone cruise to victory against struggling Asfordby

Following on from last weeks draw, Assistant Manager Ian Birtley stated the importance to bounce back against Asfordby and that’s exactly what happened.

Assistant Manager Ian Birtley said on the win: “A clean sheet was important today, It gives us a good foundation. We had a lot of the ball, we struggled in the first 30 minutes to break in behind but getting the goal at the end of the half was crucial. We kicked on second half and got a deserved 3 points.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first 20 minutes had very few chances, but the first real one came for the home side inside the 23rd minute when Keiran Coupe’s work down the right hand side was slotted across to Lewis Bingham, who forced a save from Frederick Craven from 3 yards out.

No clear cut chances arose till the 42nd minute, when a free-kick was whipped in by Coupe, who found the head of Charlie Taylor who forced the initial save out of Craven with the rebound falling to Eden Homer who stung the palms of the keeper’s gloves and the third shot was headed over by Ingram from close range.

But the Cobras finally got the lead they deserved, just before half-time when Ryan Ingram was slotted in on goal by Lewis Bingham, who calmly finished to put Clipstone ahead.

The Cobras got the cogs turning in the second half, and had their lead doubled on 67 minutes when a cross came in from the right hand side and met the head of Lewis Bingham who guided his header into the net.

Ten minutes later and the Cobras had their third. when a ball into the box lead to a scramble and Ingram poked it home from 7 yards.