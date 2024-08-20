Clipstone continue perfect start with six goals against 10-man Selston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Table topping Clipstone continued their perfect start to the UCL Division One season with a convincing 6-1 demolition of 10-man Selston on Saturday, writes Jordan Benford.

Cobras assistant coach Ian Birtley said: “We were deserved winners in the end, and the scoreline reflected that.

“Obviously, Selston going down to 10 men changed the game in spells, but we were better, and we were clinical.

“We have three games in a week and will now have to look to freshen it up. We were back to full strength today in terms of availability but won’t have an opportunity to train this week.”

Cobras on their way to a big win over Selston.

The hosts' early pressure paid dividends as Mikey Williams precisely volleyed home from close range.

Selston’s job was made a whole lot harder when Declan Whitton was given his marching orders after just 22 minutes.

Lewis Bingham added insult to injury with the last kick of the half when he deftly flicked a lob over the helpless visiting keeper.

Eden Homer, Charlie Taylor and a double from substitute Charlie Hardwick then added extra gloss to the scoreline.

A rare foray into the Clipstone half did provide the visitors with a consolation goal after Jacob Barrass slotted home from close range.

Receiving an early red card will leave a sour taste for Selston, but the Cobras will be glad to send out a message to the chasing pack with this convincing win.

The opening goal came 13 minutes in after left-back Jay Lord saw his cross deflected and land fortuitously at the feet of Williams, who made no mistake from the centre of the box.

After receiving an early yellow card for kicking the ball away in frustration, Declan Whitton’s day got worse when referee Adam Crosby-Smith brandished him a second yellow card shortly after, following a reckless challenge on Clipstone striker Bingham.

Immediately after the sending-off Selston had their most threatening period of the game with a number of chances, but none could find the back of the net.

Then, against the run of play Bingham improvised a looping finish off his heel and dumbfounded everyone to make it 2-0 right on the stroke of half-time.

Clearly buoyed by the two-goal insurance and man advantage, Clipstone were eager to put this game to bed and the returning Eden Homer fired a low driven strike past the outstretched hand of Lewis Scott to make it three after 54 minutes.

Frustration began to grow amongst the Selston players, and a period of cynical fouls and bookings followed.

A resulting free kick was lofted into the box by Jack Warner, where Taylor was on hand to authoritatively head home Clipstone’s fourth in the 67th minute.

Second-half substitute Hardwick then poked home Tim Gregory’s knockdown to make it five with 15 minutes of the game to go.

The Cobras bench was furious to concede in the 82nd minute after such a comfortable display by the backline up to that point as Jacob Barrass added to his personal tally for the season with a placed finish under Taylor Green.

The rout was complete in added time when skipper Tim Gregory unselfishly rolled the ball across for Hardwick to score his second of the game.