Clipstone concede six as they are punished for defensive errors

Clipstone boss Dave Hoole said his side is getting punished for every defensive mistake at the bottom after they conceded 10 goals in two matches.

On Saturday went down 6-2 at Barrow Town in a tough start to their East Midlands Counties League season.

“We are making far too many individual errors. Give any team in this league an advantage and you are going to get punished — and unfortunately every mistake we are making we are getting punished for,” he said.

“The lads know we need to tighten up at the back, may be it is down to getting the right personnel in and the right formation.

“Technically and tactically it is down to the management and staff, including myself, to put it right.

“The players have some responsibility as well. But we are a good solid group.

“We are a bit down at the moment as we have had a couple of tough games and conceded 10 goals — it is nowhere near what we expected.

“But we are working hard to put it right and the boys are giving 100% every week.”

Hoole said he was pleased with the attacking side of their play and the number of chances being created.

He added “It won’t always be doom and gloom. We are playing attractive football going forward.”

It all started well for the Cobras at Barrow when Jason Foster put an excellent free kick into the area and Lewis Warwick drew the attention of the defenders to allow Tom Weaver to move in behind him and loop a header over keeper Andrew Simpson.

But by half-time the visitors trailed 3-1.

A minute into the second period Clipstone were back in the game.

A long free kick from Jason Gregory found skipper Lewis Warwick, who headed home from 10 yards.

Six minutes later Gregory almost levelled when his free kick from the edge of the area went narrowly over.

Billy Whitehead also had a chance to level before Barrow ran away with the game with three further goals.