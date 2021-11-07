Clipstone chuck away two goal lead yet again

Clipstone are six games without a win after blowing another two goal lead.

It was also the third time in four league games that they’ve let a two goal lead slip.

Both sides came into the game on a blustery November afternoon out of form as the visitors had failed to win any of their last seven games.

Both sides initially struggled to get to grips with wind although the initial advantage was for the home side who had the wind at their backs.

The Cobras dominated the first period and should have headed into half time with a three or four goal advantage.

Clipstone took the lead in the ninth minute when Dec Sorrell laid the ball off into the path of Josh Pickering who drew two defenders before placing his and shot past Aidan Smith in the Selby goal and into the far corner for a well-taken goal.

The home side then doubled their lead four minutes later after a fantastic move down their right hand side.

Sorrell laid the ball off this time to Tom Weaver who rode a challenge before sending in an early cross that found Pickering who volleyed home from the edge of the six yard area.

Pickering came close to completing his hat-trick in the 19th minute when his free kick clipped the top of Smith’s crossbar after skipper Mitch Mullins had been fouled near the edge of the area.

Pickering had another chance in the 28th minute when he was picked out by Joe Massey but this time he fired over.

The visitors then started to get a foothold in the game and Liam Flanagan fired a free kick inches wide of the post in the 30th minute.

They then got back in the game for real in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half when captain Ryan Gothard headed home a corner at the near post despite the attentions of several Clipstone players.

Selby had the advantage of the wind in the second half as Clipstone failed to create many clear cut chances.

After a quiet opening period the visitors drew level just before the hour mark when they played a long ball forward into space following a Clipstone corner.

Cobras’ ‘keeper Charlie Bryan changed his mind about coming out to try and intercept the ball which allowed Selby’s Harry Clapham to gain possession ’s and place a curling shot over the Cobras’ ‘keeper and into the far corner of the net.

Things then gone even worse for the home side when they were reduced to ten men in the 62nd minute after Sorrell was sent off following an off the ball incident.

The visitors initially struggled to make much of their one-man advantage as the remaining ten men for the Cobras battled hard to stay in the game.

However, Selby’s Liam Flanagan did eventually grab the winning goal in the 81st minute when he went past four defenders before placing a low shot past Bryan.