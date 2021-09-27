Clipstone boss Dave Hoole says some of his players are not preparing properly for games

Clipstone manager Dave Hoole knows he has work to do.

Hoole was left a frustrated manager after watching his side slip to a 3-2 defeat at home to Glasshoughton Welfare.

“Some of the players that we have got, without going into it too deeply, need nurturing mentally as well as physically,” said Hoole.

“The body language tells you they are not preparing themselves correctly for 90 minutes of football.

“They are young players playing men's football at step six and that is something we need to addresses and work hard on in training

“We will hopefully have new faces coming in to beef it up a bit.”

The defeat was overshadowed by a serious injury to Cobras’ forward Jack Warwick in the fifth minute.

“He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital, initially with suspected concussion, although a subsequent scan revealed he had a broken ankle and had been in shock.

It leaves the Cobras in 15th place with 11 points from 11 games, with Hoole cursing his side’s lack of consistency.

“Jack going off upset the rhythm, but the lack of consistency in the side is frustrating,” he added.

“We have the odd game where we perform and it is like a rollercoaster ride.

“It’s something we have to work on and try to get consistency.

“We are leaking too many goals. We are creating plenty of chances but falling to take them.