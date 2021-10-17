Clipstone beaten after blowing two goal lead

Struggling Clipstone were beaten after throwing a two goal lead away.

The Cobras started well and scored from their first attack. Josh Pickering won possession just inside the Worsborough half and when the ball eventually found its way back to him via Joe Massey and Dec Sorrell, his low shot found its way into the net past a flat-footed Ross Pritchard in the home goal.

Massey then fired a shot over a few minutes later before Sam Ogden was called into action as he did well to tip over a shot by Worsborough’s Luke Francis.

The Cobras then doubled their lead in the 20th minute with a great counter-attacking move as a long clearance from Massey was flicked on by Sorrell into the path of Josh Ing who raced clear produced a cool finish as he chipped the ball over Pritchard.

However, the home side responded immediately and when Jimmy Pursell was allowed time and space on the edge of the area he took advantage to fire in a shot that Ogden got both hands to but couldn’t keep out.

The rest of the half then developed into a midfield battle and there were few clear chances for either side. The home side came closest as Harley Holt went down on the edge of the area after a challenge by Will Heather although the referee deemed that the foul was on the very edge of the area. Alex Hutchinson then fired in a low shot that Ogden only just got down in time to and pushed around the post. Just before half time Sorrell and Pickering combined for Clipstone and the latter’s shot was only just wide of the angle of crossbar and post.

The first chance of the second period fell to the Cobras when Ing fired fired from the edge of the area after Pickering and Sorrell had combined again.

The home side then drew level just before the hour mark when a shot by substitute Michael Jepps from 20 yards found its way past Ogden and inside the post.

The hard-working Sorrell, who had a hand in both goals, was then replaced by Jack Lowe as the Cobras looked for a third. However, what proved to be the winning goal was scored by the home side in the 68th minute when Ogden misjudged the flight of a 25-yard free kick by Alex Hutchinson and the ball bobbled up off the surface and went in off the post via his gloves.

Clipstone had three decent chances in the final fifteen minutes to level the game. A ball forward by Heather found Pickering in space but his shot was straight at Pritchard in the home goal. Ing then sent a powerful shot just wide of Pritchard’s post. Finally in added time, Brad Hextall, who had affine game and was the Cobras’ Man of the Match, rose highest to meet a cross but was just off target.

The home side also had a very good chance to put the result beyond doubt when Jepps missed an easy chance from five yards with the goal at his mercy.

On a disappointing afternoon, one bit of good news for the Cobras was the return to action by defender Tom Weaver, making a comeback after a long layoff. Weaver played the final 15 minutes and as ever looked assured and comfortable.