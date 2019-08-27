Clipstone beat derby rivals Rainworth for first win of season

After four straight defeats, relieved Clipstone broke their duck for the season in sparkling style against local-derby rivals Rainworth Miners Welfare on Bank Holiday Monday.

Rainworth also went into the East Midlands Counties League match waiting for their first win, and they are still waiting after the Cobras inflicted a 5-2 thumping.

Marcus Beddoe was the hosts’ hero with four goals, including a hat-trick of penalties, beginning on the half-hour after he had been fouled.

Rainworth levelled three minutes into the second half when Brad Cox fired home from close range against his former club. But then Beddoe earned another spot-kick before completing his treble on 52 minutes.

An own goal by Roberto Marchetta gave Rainworth hope at 3-2 before Beddoe’s third penalty and a goal from substitute Solly Limb sealed Clipstone’s win.