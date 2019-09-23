Clipstone are ‘coming of age’, says boss after second win of season

Relieved manager Dave Hoole said he could see his Clipstone side “coming of age” after they picked up only their second league win of the season on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Pickering and Jason Foster earned the Cobras a 2-0 victory away to fellow strugglers Kimberley Miners Welfare to climb out of the bottom three in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division table.

Hoole said: “I think we are becoming more solid. I was delighted to see the boys keep a clean sheet.

“It was a good win, especially against a Kimberley side who beat us in the FA Vase earlier in the season.

“We started both halves on the front foot and were very aggressive against a team who, at their best, are very good at passing and playing.”

The breakthrough goal came in the 52nd minute when Pickering had the easiest of chances to slot home his second strike of the campaign after Foster’s cross had been headed against the bar by Ethan Blackbourn.

Hoole added: “We didn’t allow Kimberley to create chances, and Josh’s goal was the key factor to the game.

“Fozzy, as always, delivered the ball right on the money and after Ethan’s header had unluckily come off the woodwork, Picko was perfectly placed to get the rebound.

“We played really well, and created numerous opportunities. You’re always a little bit wary when you’re only 1-0 up, but we managed to grab our second goal late on, which deflated the opposition.”

Foster it was who netted that strike in the closing minutes with a superb free-kick arrowed into the top right-hand corner.

Clipstone now have six points from their eight games so far this season, and are only more win away from a spot in mid-table.

They don’t have a game this coming weekend, and are next in league action on Saturday, October 5 when they travel to ninth-placed Gedling Miners Welfare.

That is followed on Saturday, October 12 by a home match against bottom-three outfit Clifton All Whites.