Clipstone appoint Dave Hoole as their new manager

Clipstone have named Dave Hoole as the club’s new first team manager and Dale Spragg as his assistant.

Hoole brings with him credentials of a modern, successful manager following a spell as the reserve team manager at Matlock Town before he took the first team job on an interim basis. After one defeat in eight matches moving from third bottom to mid-table, Matlock then appointed Hoole as the permanent manager in April 2018.

Hoole has also extensive experience of working in professional academies and looks to give youth players with potential a chance.

"He has a vision of success, knows what is required and we will assist him as much as we can. Early talks have been positive and we look forward to a new era at The Lido Ground," said Cobras chairman Richard Clarey.

"Dave will outline his plans and aspirations to take us into the new season even stronger and will hopefully give the club a platform for a more successful season at step six."