Claudio Yacob knows Nottingham Forest must perform against Preston if they want the win

Claudio Yacob has warned that Nottingham Forest must not take visitors Preston North End lightly on Saturday.

Forest are looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight when they entertain North End tomorrow.

“Preston are a very good team, a very competitive team with good players, especially in the middle,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have to be ready if we want to win this game. For sure, they will finish high up in the table because what we have seen of them is very good. They play with intensity, they have some quality players in the middle so when they have that it is difficult.

“We have to work very hard and be smart to beat them. I’m not sure if they will come here to win or if one point for them will be good, but we really want the three points and we will go out there to get them.

“Three points against Preston will be the same as three points against Middlesbrough or Aston Villa; three points is three points. We are hungry for these three points and hopefully we can get it as they will be very important for us.”

But Yacob is refusing to get complacent and knows there is plenty of hard work ahead.

He said: “When you start to see the table, obviously it is good to see Nottingham Forest in the top six, but that could be a trap and a big mistake.

“What we need to do is take it game by game, there is a long way to go from now, more than 25 games, so anything could happen and in two games everything could change.