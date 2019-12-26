CJ Hamilton happy to be off the mark as he looks to repay new Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan's faith in him

CJ Hamilton's first League Two goal of the season deep into stoppage time earned Mansfield Town an unlikely 2-2 home draw with Port Vale today.

Now the winger wants to repay the faith shown in him by new boss Graham Coughlan and regain the form of last season that had Championship clubs chasing his signature.

“I was glad to get my first of the season but disappointed with the result today as I thought we could have grabbed all three points,” he said.

“As a team we could have stopped their goals, both were more than stoppable, and we should have finished off more of our chances.

“But the belief was there still at 2-0 down and the crowd helped us, especially after our first goal.

“A couple of months ago if we were 2-0 down here we'd have probably conceded a third but today we fought back from a point.

“That's a step in the right direction and now we need to put teams to the sword, finish our chances and go on and win games.”

On new boss Coughlan, he added: “The new manager has done a lot since he come in, putting his own methods about, and we are fighting to the last minute.

“It's always a confidence-booster when a new manager comes in and tells you you are more than capable of doing stuff in this league – and that's what he's done. Hopefully I can repay him on the pitch.

“I think I am slowly finding the form I had last season but it's a long way from getting there, though I think I will get there.

“That first league goal of the season is always the hardest one to get. Hopefully now they will keep coming.”

Mansfield Town are now without a win in eight games or a home league win in five games and continue their busy festive programme on Sunday with an away trip at fifth-placed Bradford City, who drew 0-0 at Carlisle United today.