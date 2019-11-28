CJ Hamilton dreaming of an FA Cup run for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town winger CJ Hamilton is excited to have an FA Cup giant-killing opportunity on Saturday and the possibility of a big name third round draw as a prize.

Stags head to League One Shrewsbury on Saturday for a second round showdown and Hamilton said: “Everyone loves playing in the FA Cup, you always like to get big ties.

“Everyone wants to get through to the next round and on Saturday there’s that opportunity.

“Shrewsbury will be a good side, they’re in the league above, doing well and we have the chance to go there and upset them.

“The FA Cup’s full of upsets so the lower league teams will always try to upset the bigger clubs, that’s what we’ll be looking to do on Saturday.”

He added: “You do have to raise your game against sides from divisions above as they're up there for a reason. I love the challenge.

“It’s going to be tough, it always is when you go away to a League One side. They’re going to be strong but we have a chance to go there and produce a surprise.”

Stags have already sold 350 of their 500 ticket allocation for the game but fans are reminded they can also pay on the day.

Stags hope to have veteran Neal Bishop available again for the game after returning to training this week following problems with his back along with a bout of tonsilitis.