CJ Hamilton boost as Mansfield Town worry over Hayden White injury

With Hayden White off injured, sub CJ Hamilton underlined he can ably cover at right wing back with a burst of pace and accurate low cross that carved out the late winner in the 2-1 home friendly win over Nottingham Forest’s U23s.

A good night’s work looked marred when White limped off with a hamstring problem as he continued his comeback from a broken ankle.

But a typical explosion of magic from Hamilton helped win the game and he said he was very happy and comfortable in a position Stags may now need cover for until White is fit.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



STAGS v FOREST U23s ACTION GALLERY



FANS GALLERY FROM STAGS v FOREST U23s



STAGS SET TO BRING IN NEW FACE



“I played there in the early part of last season and was in and out of there,” he said.

“So I am used to it and it feels like a normal position now.

“It was good to get on and get some more minutes.

“Obviously it’s only pre-season so everyone’s just trying to get those minutes in the tank.

“It was a good test and it’s always nice to come away with a victory in any kind of game. It was a good work out for the boys.”

On his match-winning assist for Nicky Maynard, he added: “Anything positive in a game is always good as it obviously gives you confidence going into the next game.

“Those runs are what I’m known for, I’ll just keep doing that and hopefully the goals and assists keep coming.”

“I think pre-season has gone well for me so far. I’ve got a goal and an assist now, so hopefully I can carry it into Saturday then Newport and ‘bring the magic’ in those games too.”

Hamilton is happy with his fitness as the new season nears, adding: “I am up there - I feel very fit, making runs, like in the last game against Hull City. I was still making runs in the final minutes, so I feel good.

“I think I’ve always been naturally fit and can run; other players may be different but I’m always fit.”