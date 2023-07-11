The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a season-long loan at One Call Stadium last season and recently agreed to sign in principle, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

He made 14 clean sheets in between the sticks for Mansfield in 2023/24.

Pym said: “I’m delighted to get this done. I loved it here last season and knew halfway through that I wanted to stay here. This is a good club, with a good fan-base. I get along really well with the manager and the staff which helps too.“I’ve felt at home here and my family have settled really well so it’s the perfect place for me to be.”

Christy Pym signs a two-year deal with Stags

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s no secret that Christy has been our number one target and we’re delighted to get his permanent deal over the line. He did exceptionally well for us last season.

“We didn’t want to disrupt the goalkeeping department from last season so it’s good to keep together Christy, Scott Flinders, Owen Mason and now Louie Turner.”

Stags continue to monitor trialists Aaron Lewis and Brennan Dickenson in pre-season training and they have now also been joined by ex-Stags defender Kieron Freeman, who has just been released by Portsmouth.

