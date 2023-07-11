News you can trust since 1952
Christy Pym signs two year deal as Mansfield Town squad builds

Goalkeeper Christy Pym has finally completed a permanent transfer from Peterborough United, signing a two-year contract with the Stags on Tuesday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read

The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a season-long loan at One Call Stadium last season and recently agreed to sign in principle, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

He made 14 clean sheets in between the sticks for Mansfield in 2023/24.

Pym said: “I’m delighted to get this done. I loved it here last season and knew halfway through that I wanted to stay here. This is a good club, with a good fan-base. I get along really well with the manager and the staff which helps too.“I’ve felt at home here and my family have settled really well so it’s the perfect place for me to be.”

Christy Pym signs a two-year deal with Stags
Christy Pym signs a two-year deal with Stags
Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s no secret that Christy has been our number one target and we’re delighted to get his permanent deal over the line. He did exceptionally well for us last season.

“We didn’t want to disrupt the goalkeeping department from last season so it’s good to keep together Christy, Scott Flinders, Owen Mason and now Louie Turner.”

Stags continue to monitor trialists Aaron Lewis and Brennan Dickenson in pre-season training and they have now also been joined by ex-Stags defender Kieron Freeman, who has just been released by Portsmouth.

Freeman, 31, has twice had loan spells with the Stags, the first in 2011 when as a Forest player he played nine games for Mansfield, and the second in 2014 when he played 11 games on loan from Derby County. Freeman has twice worked with Clough before at both Derby and Sheffield United and been linked with a move to Mansfield for some time.

