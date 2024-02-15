They’ve travelled up and down the land in great numbers to get behind the boys. In our latest Mansfield Town gallery we have picked out these fans pics from some of the club’s bigger games.
Have a look and see who you know.
1. Newcastle United v Mansfield Town - January 7, 2006
Mansfield supporters cheer on their team during the F.A Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Mansfield Town at St.James' Park on January 7, 2006. Stags put in a great performance before going down 1-0 thanks to Alan Shearer's 80th minute winner. Photo: Michael Steele
2. Great scenes in the away end
Mansfield town's fans and players celebrate a goal by Junior Mendes as Stags beat Northampton 2-0 in the Division Three first leg play-off on May 16, 2004. Photo: Mark Thompson
3. Mansfield Town v Liverpool - 2013
Stags await their glimpse of Liverpool's superstars ahead of the FA Cup clash on January 6, 2013. Mansfield showed the world what they could do that day after a narrow, and gutsy, 2-1 defeat. Photo: Clive Mason
4. Up close with the boss
Carolyn Radford poses for a picture with a fan ahead of Stags v Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images