Fans await the arrival of the teams before the FA Cup Third Round match between Mansfield Town and Liverpool at One Call Stadium on January 6, 2013.

Check out this retro gallery of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the big games down the years

Mansfield Town fans have always given Stags great backing down the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jan 2022, 06:46 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 07:38 GMT

They’ve travelled up and down the land in great numbers to get behind the boys. In our latest Mansfield Town gallery we have picked out these fans pics from some of the club’s bigger games.

Have a look and see who you know.

Mansfield supporters cheer on their team during the F.A Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Mansfield Town at St.James' Park on January 7, 2006. Stags put in a great performance before going down 1-0 thanks to Alan Shearer's 80th minute winner.

1. Newcastle United v Mansfield Town - January 7, 2006

Mansfield supporters cheer on their team during the F.A Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Mansfield Town at St.James' Park on January 7, 2006. Stags put in a great performance before going down 1-0 thanks to Alan Shearer's 80th minute winner. Photo: Michael Steele

Mansfield town's fans and players celebrate a goal by Junior Mendes as Stags beat Northampton 2-0 in the Division Three first leg play-off on May 16, 2004.

2. Great scenes in the away end

Mansfield town's fans and players celebrate a goal by Junior Mendes as Stags beat Northampton 2-0 in the Division Three first leg play-off on May 16, 2004. Photo: Mark Thompson

Stags await their glimpse of Liverpool's superstars ahead of the FA Cup clash on January 6, 2013. Mansfield showed the world what they could do that day after a narrow, and gutsy, 2-1 defeat.

3. Mansfield Town v Liverpool - 2013

Stags await their glimpse of Liverpool's superstars ahead of the FA Cup clash on January 6, 2013. Mansfield showed the world what they could do that day after a narrow, and gutsy, 2-1 defeat. Photo: Clive Mason

Carolyn Radford poses for a picture with a fan ahead of Stags v Liverpool.

4. Up close with the boss

Carolyn Radford poses for a picture with a fan ahead of Stags v Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images

