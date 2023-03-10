Check out this Mansfield Town 'dream team' and see if you agree with the selection

Picking Mansfield Town’s best ever team is a pretty tricky task.

Ask any fan and no two selections are likely to be the same.

For one thing criteria will no doubt vary with some people opting for club legends like Sandy Pate and Kevin Bird for their service to the club, while others may prefer the likes of Liam Lawrence who went on to shine at the top level.

This particular ‘dream team’ – based on a 3-5-2 formation – has chosen players who played for Stags at some point in a career that also saw them hit the footballing heights.

1 . Bobby Mimms (keeper) Bobby Mimms played 45 times for Stags in the 2000/01 season. At his peak he played Premier League football for Spurs. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Keith Curle (centre-back) Keith Curle played just 14 times for Stags at the end of his career. It was a career which saw him play his way to the very top. He was part of England's Euro 1992 squad. Photo: Simon Bruty

3 . Colin Calderwood (central defender) Colin Calderwood played 100 times for Mansfield between 1982 and 1985. The Scot went on to play 163 times for Spurs as well as winning 36 caps for his country. Photo: Clive Brunskill

4 . James Perch (central defender) Mansfield-born James Perch played Premier League football with Newcastle United and Wigan after coming through the Nottingham Forest youth system. He joined Stags at the start of the 2020/21 season. Photo: Alex Livesey