Check out this Mansfield Town 'dream team' and see if you agree with the selection
Picking Mansfield Town’s best ever team is a pretty tricky task.
Ask any fan and no two selections are likely to be the same.
For one thing criteria will no doubt vary with some people opting for club legends like Sandy Pate and Kevin Bird for their service to the club, while others may prefer the likes of Liam Lawrence who went on to shine at the top level.
This particular ‘dream team’ – based on a 3-5-2 formation – has chosen players who played for Stags at some point in a career that also saw them hit the footballing heights.
We’d love to hear your all-time great Stags XI and why you have chosen that team. Leave your comments on our social media channels or email your team to [email protected]
