Football can be crazy at times.

After an unbeaten three months Stags have lost 3 games in a week – all at home and all in cups.

Last night a small group of fans watched them slip to a 1-0 defeat to Everton U21 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Take a look out our gallery and see if you can spot anyone in the crowd.

