Football can be crazy at times.
After an unbeaten three months Stags have lost 3 games in a week – all at home and all in cups.
Last night a small group of fans watched them slip to a 1-0 defeat to Everton U21 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Take a look out our gallery and see if you can spot anyone in the crowd.
Stags 0 Everton U21 1
Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway