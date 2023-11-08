News you can trust since 1952
Check out this gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching the Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat to Everton U21

Football can be crazy at times.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT

After an unbeaten three months Stags have lost 3 games in a week – all at home and all in cups.

Last night a small group of fans watched them slip to a 1-0 defeat to Everton U21 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Take a look out our gallery and see if you can spot anyone in the crowd.

Get reaction to the defeat here.

Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21.

1. Stags 0 Everton U21 1

Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 0 Everton U21 1

Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 0 Everton U21 1

Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Stags fans prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Everton FC (U21) at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21.

4. Stags 0 Everton U21 1

Stags fans prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Everton FC (U21) at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans at last night's defeat to Everton U21. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

