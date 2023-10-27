News you can trust since 1952
Kevin Randall celebrates promotion at Wrexham in May 1977.Kevin Randall celebrates promotion at Wrexham in May 1977.
Check out this cracking retro gallery from Mansfield Town v Wrexham games down the decades

Mansfield Town face a big FA Cup battle against Wrexham in the FA Cup first round.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

It will be latest in a long line of great matches between the clubs over the years.

In our latest Stags gallery, we take a look at just some of those fixtures during the 1970’s,80’s, 90’s and this century.

The gallery, of course, features the promotion-clinching win at Wrexham back in 1977 and the match that secured promotion back to the Football League ten years ago.

if you like this gallery, then you might like this gallery of a golden era for Mansfield Town during the 1960’s.

Get the latest Stags news here.

Neville Chamberlain avoids the keeper during Stags v Wrexham in 1985.

1. Stags v Wrexham - 1985

Neville Chamberlain avoids the keeper during Stags v Wrexham in 1985. Photo: Chad

Terry Eccles wins a header during a game against Wrexham in 1975.

2. Stags v Wrexham - 1975

Terry Eccles wins a header during a game against Wrexham in 1975. Photo: Chad

Johnny Miller playing for Stags v Wrexham in 1976.

3. Stags v Wrexham - 1976

Johnny Miller playing for Stags v Wrexham in 1976. Photo: Chad

Stags v Wrexham in 1981.

4. Stags v Wrexham - 1981

Stags v Wrexham in 1981. Photo: Chad

