Check out this cracking retro gallery from Mansfield Town v Wrexham games down the decades

Mansfield Town face a big FA Cup battle against Wrexham in the FA Cup first round.

It will be latest in a long line of great matches between the clubs over the years.

In our latest Stags gallery, we take a look at just some of those fixtures during the 1970’s,80’s, 90’s and this century.

The gallery, of course, features the promotion-clinching win at Wrexham back in 1977 and the match that secured promotion back to the Football League ten years ago.

if you like this gallery, then you might like this gallery of a golden era for Mansfield Town during the 1960’s.

Get the latest Stags news here.

1 . Stags v Wrexham - 1985 Neville Chamberlain avoids the keeper during Stags v Wrexham in 1985. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Stags v Wrexham - 1975 Terry Eccles wins a header during a game against Wrexham in 1975. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Stags v Wrexham - 1976 Johnny Miller playing for Stags v Wrexham in 1976. Photo: Chad Photo Sales