Shayne Bradley (middle row centre) scored 11 times during 47 games for Stags between 2000/02. He was on the scoresheet twice during a loan spell with Chesterfield in the 2002/03 season.

Check out these retro Mansfield Town kits and tell us which one was your favourite of all-time

Football has changed down the years in many ways, one of them is certainly modern day kits.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 11:43 am

Long gone are the days of sponsor free and kit manufacturer logo free shirts. But newer doesn’t always mean better and many people often prefer the classic retro shirt look.

Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town kits from down the years and tell us which you like best and why.

1. Stags - 1975

Ray Clarke during a game against Coventry City in 1975.

2. Stags - 1976

Gordon Hodgson in Mansfield 1976 kit. In this year Kettering Town were threatened with a £1,000 for wearing a kit with a short sponsor against Bath City in January 1976.

3. Stags - 1977

Mansfield Town's kit in the 1976/77 season in the years long before kit sponsors. What do you think of this design?

4. Stags - 1978

Kevin Bird goes up for a header against Shrewbury in 1978. Hibernian became the first British top-flight team to wear sponsors on their shirts for the 1977/78 season.

