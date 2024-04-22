Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham.Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham.
Check out these pictures of Mansfield Towns fans enjoying the last home game of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:15 BST

It brought a great home season to an end which saw Stags pick up 46 points from their 23 games.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans in the crowd. Have a look and see if you feature.

1. Stags 2 Gillingham 1

Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 2 Gillingham 1

Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 2 Gillingham 1

Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 2 Gillingham 1

Mansfield Town ended the home season with a 2-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

