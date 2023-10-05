News you can trust since 1952
Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town fans watching games against AFC Wimbledon and Tranmere Rovers

This Stags fans gallery looks back to matches against AFC Wimbledon and Tranmere Rovers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST

The long trip to South London was more than worth it for the Stags fans who headed to the game as Mansfield turned it around to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

We also bring you pictures of trips to Prenton Park in August 2018 and January 2019.

Match photographers Chris Holloway and Steve Flynn were on hand to capture some of the fans who made the trips.

Check out his pictures here and see who you might know.

Get more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon.

1. AFC Wimbledon 1 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon.

2. AFC Wimbledon 1 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Chris Holloway:e

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon.

3. AFC Wimbledon 1 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon.

4. AFC Wimbledon 1 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Chris Holloway

