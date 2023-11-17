News you can trust since 1952
A group of Kirkby bowlers measure a shot back in 1970.

Check out these cracking pictures showing Mansfield and Ashfield's sports scene down the decades

Sport has always thrived in Mansfield and Ashfield down the decades. Bowls, golf, cricket, football – no matter what it is, we just love it.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Dec 2021, 14:54 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

This week we’ve in dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant pictures from the 1970’s, 1980’s and 90’s.

Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face.

Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985.

1. Bilsthorpe FC in 1985

Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985. Photo: National World

Sutton Harriers in 1963.

2. Sutton Harriers

Sutton Harriers in 1963. Photo: National World

Sutton Harriers in 1970.

3. Sutton Harriers

Sutton Harriers in 1970. Photo: Chad

Sutton Harriers in 1963.

4. Sutton Harriers

Sutton Harriers in 1963. Photo: National World

