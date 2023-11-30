News you can trust since 1952
Check out these brilliant pictures of Mansfield Town fans cheering on their side throughout 2023

It’s been a 2023 to remember for Stags fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 07:59 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT

They have watched on as Stags missed out on the play-offs last year, before coming back stronger this season as they push for automatic promotion.

Matth photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of their pictures of the fans this calendar year,

Let us know your favourite games, and moments of the year, and why via our social media channels

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Tranmere Rovers on 28th November.

1. Stags 2 Tranmere 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Tranmere Rovers on 28th November. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 2 Tranmere 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Tranmere Rovers on 28th November. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 2 Tranmere 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Tranmere Rovers on 28th November. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 2 Tranmere 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Tranmere Rovers on 28th November. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

