Mansfield Town fans before the match with Harrogate.

Check out our faces in the crowd gallery from Stags v Harrogate

Stags fans witnessed a game to remember at the weekend – but for the wrong reasons.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:01 pm

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot someone you know up in the stands.

1. Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the match with Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the match with Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the match with Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the match with Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4