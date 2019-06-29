Nottingham Forest edged it 2-1 in their opening friendly against Alfreton Town.

Check out Nottingham Forest's win over Alfreton Town in our picture gallery

A late Karim Ansarifard strike gave Nottingham Forest a 2-1 opening friendly win over Alfreton Town with new boss Sabri Lamouchi watching from the sidelines

Our match photographer Dom Hynes captured the action as it unfolded in this match gallery.

All pics by Dom Hynes
